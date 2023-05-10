Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday took a jibe at the Congress Party over the launch of Nari Samman Yojana and said that it was a one-day show.

"It (Launch of Nari Samman Yojana) was a one-day show. The Congress will not be in power in the state, only lies are being told. Earlier also, they (Congress) misled about farmer's loan waiver, unemployment allowance and giving Rs 51,000 of Kanyadan Yojana. Now again lies are being told," Mishra told reporters here.

Notably, the Congress launched Nari Samman Yojan on Tuesday across the state in which they claimed to provide a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 for women and LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to each household if the party comes to power in the state.

Meanwhile, reacting to former union minister and Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria's remark on Bajrang Dal, Mishra said, "The congress leader is talking about banning Bajrang Dal, if they (Congress) have the courage, then first show it in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh where Congress is in power. This is Madhya Pradesh, no one can even think of banning it here."

Talking about the arrest of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) members in the state, the home minister added that 10 persons from Bhopal and one from Chhindwara associated with HuT were arrested on Tuesday. They were sent on police remand till May 19. Five more members linked to HuT who were arrested in Hyderabad on the input of MP police were also being brought to Bhopal.

In the investigation, it also came to notice about from where they were getting the funding and further probe is underway, he added.

Mishra further also commented on the beginning of the second phase of Chief Minister's Public Service Campaign. He said, "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to start the second phase of CM's Public Service Campaign from today. 67 services have been included in it and complaints of CM Helpline will also be resolved in it and its benefits will be given to the public." (ANI)

