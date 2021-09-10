Anuppur (MP), Sep 10 (PTI) Lightning killed two labourers in Pauri village in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Friday, police said.

Also Read | ESIC's 185th Meeting Concludes, 100-Bedded Hospitals To Come Up in Karnataka; Here Are the Key Decisions Announced by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Kotwali police station sub inspector Suresh Ahirwar said Khemkaran Singh Gaur (21) and Roop Singh (19) were killed after they took refuge under a tree during rains.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP To Enroll Over 1.5 Crore New Members in the Poll-Bound State.

The two worked in a brick kiln nearby, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)