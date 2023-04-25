Indore, Apr 25 (PTI) Lioness 'Sundari' has given birth to three cubs in Indore-based Kamla Nehru Zoo, an official said on Tuesday.

Zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said the cubs were born on April 22 night in the cave of the enclosure for the lioness.

Yadav said the zoo management came to know about the litter on Tuesday when the lioness was seen feeding them outside the cave in her enclosure.

"After the birth of three cubs, the number of lions in the zoo has increased to seven. These include four adult animals including Sundari," he said.

