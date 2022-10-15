A shocking incident has come to light from Jharkhand’s Giridih where four youths allegedly entered a mosque and urinated inside. As per the reports, the incident took place on Navami, the ninth day of the Durga Puja celebration. The police said that the act was caught on CCTV camera installed inside mosque premises and stringent action will be taken against the youths. Video of Men Partying on Boat Eating Chicken and Doing Hookah in Prayagraj's Holy Triveni Sangam Goes Viral.

Youth Urinates Inside Mosque:

झारखंड गिरिडीह के एक मस्जिद में घुसकर कुछ घटिया समाज के लोगो ने पेशाब किया माहौल खराब करने की साजिश के तहत अश्लील हरकत कि जिसके बाद मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों कि भीड़ इकट्ठी हो गई मौक़े पर पुलिस ने चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया pic.twitter.com/7hF9LW31SJ — aash idrishi (@EdrishiFaizan) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)