Bhopal, Jun 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 7,89,174 and took the toll to 8,737, an official from the state health department said.

At least 365 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 7,77,995, he said.

With the addition of 22 new infections, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,735, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,22,991 after 21 persons tested positive, it was stated.

The toll in Bhopal stands at 972, while Indore has recorded 1,375 fatalities so far.

With this, Indore is now left with 438 active cases, while Bhopal has 851 patients undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that the state now has 2,442 active cases.

Of 52 districts in the state, 22 districts did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, it was stated.

With the addition of 71,543 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in Madhya Pradesh has reached over 1.13 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,174, new cases 110, death toll 8,737, recovered 7,77,995, active cases 2,442, number of tests so far 1,13,34,517.

