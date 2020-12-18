Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,181 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 2,29,130, health officials said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 11 people during the day, the overall death toll rose to 3,453, they said.

A total of 1,450 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,13,801.

Of the latest fatalities, three were reported in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Jabalpur and one each in Gwalior, Balaghat, Dhar and Mandsaur, the official said.

Of 1,181 new cases, Indore accounted for 431 and Bhopal 214.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 50,763, including 829 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 36,903 with 551 fatalities.

Indore now has 4,287 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2,634.

With 29,880 samples being tested in the state in the last 24-hours, the overall number of tests rose to 42.83 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,29,130, new cases 1,181, death toll 3,453, recovered 2,13,801, active cases 11,876, number of people tested so far 42,83,008.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)