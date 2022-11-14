Bhopal, Nov 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,868 on Monday after the detection of two new cases at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, while the recovery count increased by three to 10,44,050, leaving the state with 42 active cases, he said.

With 3,217 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,85,081, he added.

A government release said 13,35,36,486 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 797 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,868, new cases 2, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,050, active cases 42, total tests 3,01,85,081.

