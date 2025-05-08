Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): The main accused, arrested in relation to alleged Ujjain's sexual assault case, was shot and injured after he tried to escape from police custody, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Ujjain district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the main accused Farman Mansoori was being taken to the district hospital after he pretended to have chest pain, the police said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Gym Trainer Blackmails Minor Girl Using Nude Photos, Rapes Her Multiple Times; Case Registered.

On the way, he asked the police to stop the vehicle, making an excuse of vomiting and stepped out. After that he snatched the rifle from a police personnel, fired two rounds and attempted to escape from the spot. In retaliation, the police shot him in the leg and currently, he is undergoing treatment.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma told ANI, "In the incident that occurred in a village in Ujjain, we have registered four separate FIRs and arrested seven accused. The main acccused Farman Mansoori, who is involved in three crimes, pretended to have chest pain. Following which, the police were taking him to the district hospital but on the way, he stepped out of the vehicle citing vomiting. He then snatched the rifle from a police personnel and tried to escape from custody, firing two rounds."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 'Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors Congratulate Armed Forces for Giving Befitting Reply to Pakistan, Says Amit Shah (See Pics).

"In retaliation, the police also fired and a bullet hit the leg of the accused and he is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Forensic team is collecting evidence in this regard and a separate case of attempt to murder is being registered against the accused Farman," the officer said.

He further added, "An SIT is constituted to probe the matter. The cyber team will conduct a social media profiling of the accused and will identify the women victims with whom they were in touch and record their statements. If any other incident related to it comes to light then, a separate FIR will be registered for it."

Additionally, the police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for people across the district if they bring such incidents into the notice of the police. Along with this, the identity of the informer will be kept confidential, he added.

Giving further information about the modus operandi of the accused, the officer said, "The accused Farman works at RTO office, preparing driving licences and during this, he received a few mobile numbers. Also, he visited the shops near that village and used to share his number and social media account on paper to women who were present at the shops. Similarly, he shared his number to others, then came in contact with them and blackmailed them to do such acts (sexual assault). We are conducting social media profiling of the accused's mobile."

So far four victims came forward and based on their complaints, four FIRs were registered into the matter. There are a total of seven accused in relation of the cases so far and all of them are taken in custody, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)