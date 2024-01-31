Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): A 45-year-old man who sustained injuries while trying to flee from police custody, died while undergoing treatment in the state capital Bhopal, a police official said on Wednesday.

The man who died was identified as Mukesh Lodhi (45), a resident of Amrawad Khurd village in Bhopal. The incident occurred on Monday (January 29) and he died during treatment on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Awadhesh Kumar Goswami said, "We received an information on Dial 100 at around 3 pm on January 29 in which a woman from Amravati village, who is an ASHA worker, informed that a person named Mukesh Lodhi was having conflict with her and was misbehaving. Acting on it, FRV (First Response Vehicle) reached the spot and pacified the dispute between the both the parties. They were blaming each other."

After that people from both the parties were being taken to the police station to register complaints. Meanwhile, when the vehicle moved towards the main road from the village, Mukesh jumped from the vehicle due to which he suffered head injury. An ambulance was called immediately to the spot and sent him to the hospital, where he died during treatment, the officer said.

"Since the man had jumped from the police vehicle, the information about it was immediately given to the Judicial Magistrate. A judicial inquiry will be conducted into the matter and if negligence of anyone is found then action will be taken against it," he added. (ANI)

