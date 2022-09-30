Guna, Sep 30 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his eight-year-old grandniece with an axe in Guna in Madhya Pradesh after she refused to bring tobacco for him from a nearby shop and then buried her body in a heap of fodder, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Chatarpura village, the official added.

"The accused Munna Saharia (60) is the cousin brother of the victim's grandfather. She refused to bring tobacco from a nearby shop despite repeated requests. This angered the man and he hit her on the head with an axe," Guna Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shrivastava said.

"The girl's parents are labourers and were away at work. When they returned home, they could not find the girl and approached police. Her body was found buried in a heap of fodder during a search of the house by a police team," he said.

The girl's parents said Saharia was the only person in the house at the time, after which he was held from a spot outside the village, the official added.

The man confessed to the crime and has been placed under arrest for murder, the SP said.

