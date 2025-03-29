Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Members of a Hindu organisation staged a protest and allegedly blackned the face of Damoh Nagar Palika's Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) on Saturday after he ordered to removal of saffron flags put up at a clock tower (Ghantaghar) in the district.

The Hindu outfit had placed saffron flags across the city in view of the upcoming Navratri festival, including one at the clock tower on Friday night. However, acting on the CMO's instructions, civic body employees restricted them during the night and later removed the flags. Angered by this action, the protesters staged a demonstration and later blackened the CMO's face.

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar said, "Saffron flags were being put up at Ghantaghar in the middle of the city on Friday night for the Navratri festival. Civic body employees, following the CMO's orders, stopped the people from doing so, which led to a dispute."

When asked about the attack on the CMO, the Collector called it a "very unfortunate incident" and said that an inquiry committee has been formed. "Show-cause notices have been issued to the concerned officials. We have also requested anyone with evidence to come forward. Our aim is to complete the investigation by April 10. It is a normal probe, and further action will be based on the report," he said.

"We have not received any complaint in this regard so far; if we receive any, then we will take cognizance into it," he added.

Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrutkirti Somvanshi said, "The incident occurred following a dispute over the removal of saffron flags at Ghantaghar. Some people blackened the face of the Nagar Palika CMO, which is very unfortunate. A probe has been ordered into the incident. We are also accepting applications from the protestors and will consider their concerns during the probe." (ANI)

