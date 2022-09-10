Sagar, Sep 10 (PTI) A motorcycle got stuck in the cattle guard of an express train in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and was dragged for almost 100 metres, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 3:40am near Bina railway station when a motorcyclist tried to cross the track even as the 12626 Kerala Express coming from Delhi was approaching, Bina railway station superintendent Santosh Sharma said.

"Despite the loco pilot blowing the train's horn, the man on a Bullet motorcycle tried to cross the track. He left the two-wheeler on the track and got out of the way when the train was near. The vehicle got caught in the cattle guard of the train and was dragged for 100 metres," he said.

"It could have caused a major accident but the alertness of the loco pilot averted it. The train was delayed by around 40 minutes due to this incident," Sharma added.

The motorcyclist, identified as power plant worker Brajesh Shukla (35), has been arrested, Bina government railway police in charge SL Rawat said.

"He was trying to take a short cut. The crushed motorcycle was removed from the cattle guard and the train resumed its journey at 4:30am," he added.

