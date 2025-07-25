Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A murder accused was arrested following an encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday early morning, a police officer said.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Tomar, had a property related dispute with a man, Ram Swaroop Tomar, a resident of Lakshmipuram locality under Bahodapur police station on Thursday late at night around 10:45 pm and opened fire at his residence in which Tomar died, the police added.

Since then the accused was abscoding and trying to escape from the city. In the meantime, the police received information and caught him following an encounter near Motijheel Stadium in the city between 5 am and 6 am on Friday.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Krishna Pal Singh told ANI, "Last night at around 10:45 pm, the accused had a property related dispute with a man, Ram Swaroop Tomar, a resident of Lakshmipuram locality under Bahodapur police station and opened fire on him, resulting in his death. After which, the accused was absconding and efforts were being made to nab him since night. We received an intel from our informer that one of the accused, Gaurav Tomar is about to escape from the city."

Acting on the information, the police sealed the area and tried to stop the accused. But the accused opened fire on the police with an intention of killing. As a result of which, the police retaliated in self defense and the accused got injured. He was then brought to Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) and is currently out of danger, the officer said.

The police have recovered the pistol from which he fired and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

