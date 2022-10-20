Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): A constable posted in Neemuch Cantt police station was booked in connection with a rape case in women police station Indore, an official said on Thursday.

Women police station sub-inspector Rashmi Patidar told ANI that a woman of Indore lodged a complaint against constable Aniruddh Rathore. She told police that her maternal house was in Mandsaur and her in-laws' house was in Indore. She had a friendship with Aniruddh via facebook and then they met in Mandsaur.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Two Held for Trafficking Women for Prostitution at Anjuna Beach.

He also brought her to Indore from Mandsaur in a car. Later, Anirudh took the woman to Vaishno Devi where he made videos of the woman while she was taking a bath in the hotel room. He then came back to Indore and raped her in a hotel by threatening to make her video viral.

The accused also threatened to implicate her husband in a false case, had started pressurizing her not to report the rape case. Fed up with all this, the woman lodged the complaint.

Also Read | Noida Dog Menace: Ten Strays Caught From Lotus Boulevard Society After One-Year-Old Boy Was Mauled to Death.

The police registered a case against the accused under various sections and efforts were on to nab the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)