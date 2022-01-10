Indore, Jan 10 (PTI) A patwari was nabbed on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a village sarpanch in return for registering a new map as part of land records, a Lokayukta police official said here.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Imposes Total Fine of Over Rs 74 Lakh on Sunday for Violation of COVID-19 Protocols.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel said patwari Subodh Sumele (28) had demanded Rs 40,000 from sarpanch Kamal Chaudhary (43) of Darji Karadia village.

Also Read | Kolkata: Man Murders Friend for Making Obscene Remark on His Wife in Anandapur; Arrested.

On Chaudhary's complaint, a trap was laid at the gram panchayat premises and Sumele, who had already taken Rs 5,000 earlier, was nabbed, he said.

A Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered, and the patwari, who has not been arrested, has been made to sign a bond to ensure his presence before the lokayukta police whenever he will be summoned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)