Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): The main accused of Ujjain's Freeganj murder case was arrested on Friday morning, a police official said.

The murder incident occurred in the broad daylight shooting in the Freeganj area under Madhav Nagar police station limits in the district on May 4.

Also Read | Royal Bengal Tiger Dies at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

"On May 4, a youth named Raju Dronawat was shot in broad daylight in which the youth had identified the accused before he died. After which a team was formed and was continuously working to nab the accused," Madhavnagar police station in charge Manish Lodha said.

"On Friday morning, we received information about the main accused, Jeetu Gurjar, who opened fire on the youth. Acting on it, the police team surrounded the accused near Vikram Nagar Bridge. Seeing the police, the accused tried to escape and jumped from the bridge. As a result of which, the accused sustained injuries in both of his knees," Lodha said.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply to Remain Disrupted in Parts of Kurla Due to Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

The police took the accused into custody and brought him to the district hospital for treatment. So far, a total of eight accused were arrested in connection with this murder case and one more accused involved in the conspiracy of the murder is still absconding. He will be arrested soon, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)