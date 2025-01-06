Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Following a unverified news report that had claimed that a container of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide Factory shifted to Pithampur for its disposal went missing, the Dhar district administration deployed police, put barricades and wire fencing at the disposal factory site in Pithampur, Dhar district on Monday, an official said.

Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra clarified that the action was taken so that nobody disturbs the atmosphere by creating fake news. The collector assured that every action is being taken under the direction of the court.

"Many times we found that there is one person among a hundred, who tries to disturb the environment by presenting misleading information or wrongdoing. As we found out yesterday, a person circulated a misinformation on social media that a truck had disappeared. We have taken strict action against him and we are lodging an FIR against that person. We are doing this so that no such thing deliberately disturbs the atmosphere," the collector told ANI.

He further said, "It is not intended that we will start the incineration of the toxic waste by deploying a heavy police force. As said earlier, this entire action is being taken under the direction of the court. So, the issue was put forward before the court and hence the court has given additional time to the state government for it (referring to the incineration of waste)."

"No one should be confused that the company has been given protection or any restrictive order has been given to start disposal of waste. The instruction (police deployment and barricades) has been given for the safety of common people," the collector added.

During the hearing of the matter before Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday, the High Court said that the state government was free to take necessary action in compliance with the order dated on December 3, on its own level for the safe disposal of the toxic waste.

The state government sought a time of six weeks to follow the order dated Dec 3 on which the High Court granted that time to the government, advocate for petitioners, Naman Nagrath said.

The next hearing into the matter is scheduled on February 18, he added.

Earlier on December 3, the High Court stated, "...The steps for removal of toxic waste/material shall be taken and sent to the place assigned within four weeks from today (December 3)...If any of the authorities creates any hurdle or impediment regarding compliance of the orders of this Court, the Chief Secretary of the State Government of Madhya Pradesh shall indicate on the next date of hearing so that this Court may take strict action against the said authority."

"We hereby make it clear that all the safety measures shall be taken during transportation and disposal of the toxic waste/material," the court stated. (ANI)

