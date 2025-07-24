Bhopal, Jul 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Police training wing has directed all its centres to hold Ramcharitmanas recital sessions for their recruits to instil discipline and make them learn from the life of Lord Ram.

The decision was taken after some of the recruits approached the headquarters requesting a seat in a base closer to their home.

ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh had to dissuade the trainees from raising such a demand and cited examples from the Ramcharitmanas, which describes the virtues of Lord Ram and his 14-year-long exile in the forests.

A senior officer explained that recruits from other religions will not be forced to take part in these Ramcharitmanas recital sessions, and the exercise will be voluntary at each of the training centres.

A nine-month-long basic training course was launched by the ADG via a video conference link for about 4,000 recruits at eight police training schools of the state on Wednesday.

Singh told PTI that his office had received a "number of applications from the trainees, seeking a centre closer to their home".

"If that is allowed, then the state-level profile of the Madhya Pradesh Police would get compromised. Police job is such where a personnel can be sent anywhere to serve, keeping aside their regional or local affiliations," he said.

Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1994 batch, said the trainees should learn from the life and virtues of Lord Ram and finish their training with discipline.

The ADG said he has asked all the heads or superintendent of police-rank officers heading the police training schools that "they should try to collectively recite one or two chapters of Shri Ramcharitmanas daily before sleeping."

"Shri Ramcharitmanas is a treasure trove of wisdom, and it shows you a path of ideal value-based life," the ADG said.

Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem on Lord Ram written by 16th 16th-century poet Tulsidas.

