Indore, Oct 30 (PTI) A criminal case was registered on Monday against an unidentified person for circulating a fake video on social media of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's speech to create confusion on the future of the state government's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

As per complainant Rakesh Singh Yadav, who is the MP Congress secretary, the video of Nath's speech has been edited in such a way that an unknown person is heard saying "if our Congress government comes to power, we will first stop the Ladli Behna Yojana".

Also Read | Chhindwara Election 2023: BJP Fields Vivek Bunty Sahu to Take on Congress Veteran Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 469 (forgery with intent to harm reputation), section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 505 (2) (statements conducing public mischief) against the owner of a mobile number, a police official said.

This fake video was broadcast on three Whatsapp groups from a particular mobile number on October 29, complainant Yadav said.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Child Slapping Case: Supreme Court Expresses Displeasure at Uttar Pradesh Government Over Non-Filing of Response by Education Department.

The BJP government started the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' on June 10, under which eligible women are provided a fixed amount every month.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)