Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar during the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' programme, at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal.

Earlier, PM Modi attended an exhibition in Bhopal that chronicles Ahilyabai Holkar's life, works, and contributions to Indian society and culture.

Also Read | Sikkim Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert Following Heavy Rains and Rising Water Levels in Teesta River; Warns of Floods and Landslides in Mangan.

He was also felicitated at the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' programme.

Ahilyabai is remembered for her people-centric policies and deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected the lives of women. She encouraged women's education and participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She also supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Health Department Asks Hospitals to Keep ICU Beds, Oxygen Supplies Ready to Handle Coronavirus Cases After State Reports 84 New Patients.

Her contributions were wide-ranging, from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to the reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices she created have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time.

Meanwhile, a huge number of women have gathered at Jamboree Maidan in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan" programme on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on Saturday.

The women are seen in traditional yellow and Sindoori (vermilion-coloured) sarees, waiting to attend the landmark event after the success of Operation Sindoor, which was the country's military retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion of Ahilya Bai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. Additionally, the PM will virtually inaugurate the Indore Metro and the newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna from Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that Prime Minister's visit is dedicated to Maharani Devi Ahilybai Holkar.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "PM Modi will be here in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal very soon. It is our good fortune that the visit of the Prime Minister to Madhya Pradesh is dedicated to Maharani Ahilya Bai. Through Maharani Ahilya Bai, we want to fulfil our resolve of women empowerment, on the basis of which the people of the state and nation will be introduced to her glorious history... The way the Prime Minister is working, I believe that he is running his administration on the path shown by Maharani Ahilya Bai. The Madhya Pradesh government is resolved for the empowerment of the society along with the women and to bring out a new form of the state." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)