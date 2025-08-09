Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Following the tradition of celebrating any festival first and foremost on the premises of Mahakaleshwar temple, the auspicious occasion to mark the affection between brothers and sisters, Rakshabandhan festival, was celebrated with great pomp and show in the early hours of Saturday.

Along with this, the occasion was observed with a special ritual of tying a sacred Rakhi to Lord Mahakal and offering a Mahabhog of 1.25 lakh laddus during the Bhasma Aarti.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Over 100 Flights Delayed Due to Heavy Rainfall in National Capital.

The Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is one of the most revered rituals at Mahakal temple and it is performed during the Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of the doors of Mahakal temple in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

Speaking to ANI, priest of the temple, Amar Sharma said, "Today is the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival and the first Rakhi is tied to Baba Mahakal to mark the occasion. Be it any festivals, it is first celebrated on the premises of Mahakal temple. So, the festival which celebrates the affection and bond between brothers and sisters was celebrated here. Prayers were made to Baba Mahakal to keep showering his blessing on all the devotees and fulfilling their wishes."

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)