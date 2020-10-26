Bhopal, Oct 26 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,67,969 on Monday after 720 more persons tested positive, while five fatalities took the toll to 2,890, a health official said.

A total of 1,095 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,54,222, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,645 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Lowest Daily Count in Past Four Months.

Two patients died in Indore and one each in Sagar, Chhindwara and Damoh, the official said.

Of the 720 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 167, Indore 142 and Jabalpur 53, he added.

Also Read | Cow Slaughter Prevention Act Misused, Any Meat Presented as Beef Without Forensic Analysis: Allahabad High Court.

"Cases in Indore rose to 33,459, including 679 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 23,870 with 469 fatalities, and Jabalpur has 12,589 cases," he said.

Indore now has 3,340 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Jabalpur is 1,713 and 751, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,67,969, new cases 720, deaths 2,890, recovered 1,54,222, active cases 10,857, number of people tested so far 28,07,820.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)