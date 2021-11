Bhopal, Nov 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh reported six new coronavirus infections on Wednesday but no deaths.

The caseload in the state rose to 7,92,878, said a health department official.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524.

The recovery count stood at 7,82,234, leaving the state with 120 active cases. Seven patients recovered during the day.

With 52,161 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 2,04,47,842.

As many as 1,30, 907 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered during the day, taking the total to 7,13,14,137.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,878, New cases six, Death toll 10,524 (no change), Recovered 7,82,234, Active cases 120, Number of tests conducted so far 2,04,47,842.

