Bhopal, Nov 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,956 on Saturday with an addition of 11 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,357 after 10 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 75 active cases, he said.

With 61,583 swab samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 2,09,32,169, the official added.

A release said 7,53,71,233 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 6,30,275 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,956, new cases 11, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,357, active cases 75, number of tests so far 2,09,32,169.

