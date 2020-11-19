Bhopal, Nov 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,363 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,88,018, while 14 fatalities pushed the toll to 3,129, health officials said.

A total of 887 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,75,089, they said.

Also Read | Union Minister Sadananda Gowda Tests COVID-19 Positive Day After Arriving From Delhi to Bengaluru.

Of the new fatalities, three died in Indore, two each in Gwalior, Sagar and Raisen and one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Damoh and Mandsaur, the official said.

Out of the 1,363 fresh cases, Bhopal accounted for 231, Indore 255, Gwalior 92 and Jabalpur 60.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 5,722 New COVID-19 Cases in A Day; State’s Coronavirus Tally Reaches 5,43,513, Death Toll Mounts to 1,969.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 36,310, including 722 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 28,360 with 502 fatalities.

Gwalior and Jabalpur have so far recorded 13,618 and 13,533 infections, respectively, the officials said.

Indore now has 2,163 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,867.

Gwalior and Jabalpur have 742 and 661 active cases, respectively, they said.

With 22,815 more samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of tests rose to more than 34.04 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,88,018, new cases 1,363, deaths 3,129, recovered 1,75,089, active cases 9,800, number of people tested so far 34,04,747.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)