Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,327 on Saturday after 16 new cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,517 as no new fatality was reported, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,674, leaving the state with 136 active cases.

With 65,472 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 1,73,26,626.

An official release said 5,13,73,554 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 4,52,560 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,327, New cases 16, Death toll 10,517 (no change), Recovered 7,81,674, Active cases 136, number of tests conducted so far 1,73,26,626.

