Bhopal, Jul 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,603 on Saturday after the detection of 107 cases, while the toll rose to 10,743 with one death in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The positivity rate came down to 1.5 per cent from 1.6 per cent the previous day, he added.

The recovery count increased by 62 to touch 10,33,224, leaving the state with 636 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,065 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,17,775, he said.

A government release said 12,05,20,848 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 37,522 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,603, new cases 107, death toll 10,743, recoveries 10,33,224, active cases 636, number of tests so far 2,95,17,775.

