Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 2,56,591 with the addition of 193 fresh cases, the state Health department said.

With three deaths, the COVID-19 related toll increased to 3,823, it said.

In a good news, 22 districts in the state didn't report fresh COVID-19 case during the day.

A total of 190 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,50,727, the department said.

Bhopal recorded 74 new cases and Indore 19 on Monday, it said.

Bhopal's case tally now stands at 43,014 with 615 fatalities, while the overall number of the cases in Indore reached 57,737, including 924 deaths, the department said.

Bhopal now has 637 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 315.

With 13,489 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far crossed 54.83 lakh.

With 37,235 inoculations during the day, the number of the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccines reached 3,77,006 in the state.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,56,591, new cases 193, death toll 3,823, recovered 2,50,727, active cases 2041, number of tests so far 54,83,588.

