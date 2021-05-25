Bhopal, May 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 2,422 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 68 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,69,696 and the toll to 7,686 while 7,373 patients were discharged, the state Health department said.

Madhya Pradesh's count of recoveries now stands at 7,13,376 and the number of active cases is 48,634, the department said.

With 648 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,46,722 while that of Bhopal rose to 1,18,808 with the addition of 529 cases.

Indore and Bhopal each reported six COVID-19 fatalities, taking the toll to 1,318 and 916, respectively, officials said.

Indore is now left with 9,779 active cases while Bhopal has 8,519 such cases.

With 71,416 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 94.54 lakh.

In May so far, Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,06,369 cases including 2,070 fatalities.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the number of COVID-19 cases is on the decline in the state.

"On Tuesday, 2,422 new COVID-19 cases were recorded while 7,373 persons recovered from the infection. The recovery rate has improved to 92.68 per cent in the state," the chief minister said in a video posted on Twiiter.

He said 15 districts have reported less than ten cases while only one case each is reported in Bhind and Agar Malwa districts.

The CM, however, didn't specify the exact period of reporting of the above cases.

"It is a big achievement that the case positivity rate in 34 districts in the state is less than five per cent. If the district administration and crisis management groups continue to work like this, Madhya Pradesh will be able to control the coronavirus by May 31. Our efforts are to bring down the cases by May 31. After that we will be able to start unlocking from June 1,” he added.

Chouhan said that irrespective of unlocking, the testing for coronavirus will remain in the range of 75,000-80,000 tests (per day).

