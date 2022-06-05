Bhopal, Jun 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,779 on Sunday after the detection of 44 cases, while the death toll stayed unchanged at 10,737 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The positivity rate was 0.6 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 49 to touch 10,31,794, leaving the state with 248 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,973 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,93,40,095, he added.

A government release said 11,93,31,937 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,631 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,779, new cases 44, death toll 10,737, recoveries 10,31,794, active cases 248, number of tests so far 2,93,40,095.

