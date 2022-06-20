Bhopal, Jun 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,607 on Monday after the detection of 71 cases at a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,740, a health official said.

Also Read | Delhi: Water Supply Situation Improved Marginally, Say Jal Board Officials.

The recovery count increased by 56 to touch 10,32,432, leaving the state with 435 active cases, the official informed.

Also Read | Congress Appoints Supriya Shrinate As New Social Media Head.

With 7,273 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,94,37,728, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,43,607 new cases 71, death toll 10,740, recoveries 10,32,432, active cases 435, number of tests so far 2,94,37,728.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)