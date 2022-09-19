Bhopal, Sep 19 (PTI) India's tiger state Madhya Pradesh has lost two big cats as a carcass and a hide have been found in Bandhavgarh and Kanha reserves respectively, officials said on Monday.

The hide of a one-and-half-year-old tiger was recovered from Baihar forest adjoining Kanha Tiger Reserve on a tip-off and the role of poachers is suspected as it has three holes caused by bullets, Forest Range Officer Krishna Maravi said.

"A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act and probe is underway," he said.

Senior veterinarian Ashish Vaidya said the exact cause of death would be known after the laboratory report is received.

The carcass of a 11-year-old tigress was found on Sunday evening in Ghoda Deman area of BTR, though the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, a local official said.

As per the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh is home to 526 tigers, the highest for any state of the country.

MP has tiger reserves in Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

