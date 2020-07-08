Katni (MP), Jul 8 (PTI) Six persons were killed and five others injured when an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in the afternoon near Dhimarkheda, about 60 kms from Katni, police said.

"About a dozen people were travelling in the auto- rickshaw when it collided head-on with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction. These people were going to a weekly market from their villages," a police spokesperson said.

The deceased included two women and a 17-year old girl. The driver of the auto-rickshaw also died in the accident, he said.

The injured were initially rushed to Umariapan health centre, from where they were taken to the district hospital in Katni, he said.

According to the police, the driver of the truck left the vehicle and fled from the spot.

The police have seized the truck and launched a search for its driver.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences and paid tributes to the accident victims.

Chouhan said that he has directed the district administration to extend help to the affected families. PTI

