Sagar, July 16 (PTI) At least six persons were killed and another was injured when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck near Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur Road under Sanodha police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashoka Chourasia said.

He said out of seven persons travelling in the SUV, six were killed on the spot while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The identity of the deceased persons is being established, the police officer said.

