Guna, November 3: A teacher allegedly punished a student for raising a slogan of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after the school assembly at Christ Senior Secondary School in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. It, however, came to light on Thursday after the family members and a few social organisations staged a protest in front of the school campus. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pulled Out of House in Daylight, Forced To Parade Half-Naked in Satna; Three Arrested.

The victim student, Shivansh Jain said, "After the national anthem I raised a slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', in the meantime, Justin sir came, he asked me to come out of the line and said, "what are you saying, go to the Father". After that, my Hindi teacher came and said to meet the class teacher. When I met the class teacher, she said that I should raise it at home".

"After that, I reached the classroom. One of my classmates has been chosen as vice-captain of the red house on which my class teacher, Jasmeena Khatun said that one boy is making the class proud and I am tarnishing the class's name. After that, ma'am made me sit on the ground for the next four periods," he added.

Shivansh's mother said, "He came back home and locked himself in a room. He did not eat food and started crying. After that, he narrated the entire story, following which I told the entire incident to his father." Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Threatened, Raped by 'Rakhi Brother' in Bhopal; Case Registered.

On the other hand, the principal of the school, Father Thomas said that the boy has not raised it for patriotism, he has raised it as fun. A disciplinary committee meeting will be arranged and then the matter will be decided upon.

Nevertheless, the school management has issued a circular and has declared that such incidents will not be repeated in future. 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' will be pronounced after the national anthem.

Guna ADM Virendra Singh Baghel said that a few social organisations and a few parents protested in front of Christ Senior Secondary School alleging that the student was punished for raising the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan. On their complaint, a probe is underway and an FIR would be registered soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)