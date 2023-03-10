Jabalpur, Mar 10 (PTI) Peak power demand in Madhya Pradesh is expected to touch 13800 megawatt (MW) during summer, a rise of 1300 MW from the corresponding period last year, a senior official said on Friday.

The power demand is expected to touch 13800 MW in April and May, when summer will be at its peak, and efforts were on to ensure unhindered supply to consumers, MP Power Management Company chief general manager FK Meshram told PTI.

"A review meeting chaired by MP Energy Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey was held for unhindered supply. The meeting was held at Shakti Bhawan here. Last summer, the peak power demand was 12500 MW," Meshram informed.

"MP gets power from state-owned thermal & hydel units, as well as non-conventional sources like solar, atomic power units and from the central sector. Power companies are fully prepared to provide 24-hour electricity to domestic consumers and for 10 hours to agricultural consumers this summer," he said.

Power distribution companies have been asked to replace faulty transformers immediately and arrange additional transformers for smooth supply, Meshram added.

