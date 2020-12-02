Shahdol (MP), Dec 2 (PTI) Three minor girls drowned in a pond on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said.

The deceased were in the age group of 5 to 9 years.

The incident occurred this afternoon when four girls entered the pond while playing, Sohagpur police Station in-charge Sudeep Soni said, adding that parents of the girls were working in nearby agricultural fields at the time of the incident.

Another girl who was accompanying the victims raised an alarm for help, but the trio had drowned when their parents and villagers reached the pond, Soni said.

The bodies of the deceased have been fished out of the water.

