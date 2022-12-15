Burhanpur, Dec 15 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Thursday allegedly with six country-made pistols worth Rs 1.60 lakh in Daryapur in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, a police official said.

They were held from near a bus stop, Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha said, adding five pistols were found in a bag and the sixth with one of the accused.

One of the accused is from the district, while two are from Mainpuri in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, he said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions and a probe was underway to unravel their weapon smuggling network, he said.

