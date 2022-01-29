Bhopal, Jan 29 (PTI) Two people were arrested after a video showed a woman claiming she was being harassed by them despite paying back Rs 7 lakh within one-and-half years for a Rs 2 lakh loan, Madhya Pradesh police said on Saturday.

Rekha Singh had said she had taken Rs 2 lakh from the duo on August, 2020 from Jyoti and Manoj Chouhan and had returned Rs 7 lakh, comprising principal and interest, said Bag Sewania police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar Chowkse.

"However, the two were still asking that the woman return the Rs 2 lakh principal amount. They even reached her home with miscreants and threatened to kill her if she did not return the sum. They have been arrested," he said.

In November last year, five members of a family had died after consuming poison over alleged harassment by money-lenders, following which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered authorities to crack down on such rackets.

