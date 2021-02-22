Indore, Feb 22 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Monday served notices to officials after taking cognisance of newspaper reports showing a woman, apparently suffering from mental ailments, being dragged away last week by a security guard in a state-run hospital in Khargone district.

An official said MPHRC chairperson Justice Narendra Kumar Jain served notices to the Khargone collector and the district chief medical and health officer seeking replies on the incident in two weeks.

The incident took place on February 18, and news photographs showed the woman being held by the arm and dragged away by the security guard at Khargone district hospital after she refused to move.

Apparently, doctors had asked guards to remove her from the entrance of the hospital as she was in danger of getting knocked down by ambulances, officials had said. PTI

