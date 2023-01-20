Bhopal, January 20: A man allegedly ended his life due to distress at his wife giving birth to twin girls, which took the total number of daughters in his home to four, police in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening and the deceased, identified as Vasudev Patle, was a well-off marble trader owning 15-20 acres of land, Inspector Kamal Singh Gehlot of Balaghat police station told PTI. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl of Tribal Community Gang-Raped by Three Persons in Jabalpur.

"He jumped off a bridge into Wainganga river at 6;30pm and his body was found on Thursday morning. Patle was apparently distraught after his wife gave birth to twin girls in the district hospital," he said.

Friends of the family said Patle, after his wife gave birth to twin girls, walked out of the hospital claiming he needed to buy some medicines and then took the extreme step. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Attacks Live-In Partners Parents With Knife After He Goes Missing in Gwalior, Arrested.

"Patle is the only son among four siblings. He has four daughters, including the newborn twins. The elder ones are aged six and four," one of them said. Meanwhile, Balaghat public relations department official Anil Patle said the district has a healthy sex ratio, with 1022 females for 1000 males.

