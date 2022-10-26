Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Two youths attacked a foreign tourist and ran away with his goggles in the state capital Bhopal. The incident occurred on October 23, an official said on Wednesday, adding that the police are trying to arrest the accused.

Bhopal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Riyaz Iqbal told ANI, "The tourist, Nuno Rodrigues, a resident of Portugal, travels all over the world. He has stayed here in a hotel under Mangalwala police station area. Two days ago, he was walking towards Bada Talab, in the meantime he had a dispute with a few youths near a ground in front of the old library."

Following which a crowd gathered over there, a traffic jawans reached the spot and pacified them. Both the parties started going on their own side. But later two youths among them threw stones at him and the tourist also saw that his sunglasses were missing.

After that the police registered a case on the complaint of the victim under section of assault in an attempt to commit theft into the matter and the police were checking the CCTV footage. The accused will be arrested soon, DCP Iqbal added. (ANI)

