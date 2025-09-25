Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 25 (ANI): The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is scheduled to be held in four different zones across Gujarat. In this context, VGRC (North Gujarat) is being organised in Mehsana on 9th and 10th October, and awards for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) will be presented across five different categories, according to a release from the Gujarat CMO on Thursday.

As per the Gujarat CMO release, the North Gujarat VGRC is being organised at Ganpat University, Mehsana. Seminars, B2B and B2G meetings, and exhibitions on various topics will be held during the event. For industries in the MSME sector, an MSME Conclave is scheduled for October 10, featuring participation from entrepreneurs from Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, and Aravalli districts. This program will include panel discussions, exhibitions, and vendor development activities.

Awards will be presented to micro and small units from Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, and Aravalli districts of North Gujarat, based on excellent performance in five different categories. These include: Women Entrepreneurs - units with 51% or more female ownership, Young Entrepreneurs, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Entrepreneurs, and the General Category Award for enterprises not covered under the above categories, eligible to apply under the General Category, the release said.

According to the release, MSE entrepreneurs who have demonstrated excellent performance in the financial year 2024-25 are eligible. For more information, they are advised to contact the respective District Industries Centre, as mentioned in the Industry Department's notification.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited and offered prayers at Bhadrakali Mataji temple in Ahmedabad on Thursday, on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri. According to the Gujarat CMO, the Gujarat Chief Minister also participated in the massive cleanliness drive organised under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' and carried out cleaning in the premises of the Bhadrakali temple. This statewide cleanliness campaign was launched on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, September 17, and will continue until the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. (ANI)

