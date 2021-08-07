New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Saturday launched an online portal and a mobile application to make skill development schemes accessible to the target groups of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and sanitation workers.

Through the 'PM Daksh' portal and the 'PM Daksh' mobile app, the government said, the youths of the target groups will be able to avail the benefits of skill development training programmes more easily.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana' is being implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from the year 2020-21.

Under the scheme, the eligible target groups are provided skill development training programmes on upskilling or reskilling, short-term training programme, long-term training programme and entrepreneurship development programme.

These training programs are being implemented through government training institutes, sector skill councils constituted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and other credible institutions, Kumar said.

Now, any person can get all the information related to skill development training in one place by visiting the 'PM-DAKSH' portal. Also, with just one click, one can get information about skill development training programmes happening near him or her and he or she can easily register himself or herself for skill training, he said.

Kumar said some of the salient features of this portal include the availability of all information related to skill development at one place for Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and sanitation workers, the facility to register with the training institute and for the programme of one's interest, the facility to upload desired documents related to personal information, the facility to register the attendance of trainees through face and eye scanning during the training period and monitoring facility through photo and video clip during training etc.

The minister also chaired the National Convention on Digital Best Practices and North East Summit.

Celebrating the 75th year of independence of the country (Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), the aim of the summit was to empower persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities through digital technology.

Kumar asked the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to spread this convention to the entire country with more participation of 'divyangjan' as he believes that nothing could be discussed without the presence of the real stakeholders.

