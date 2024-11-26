Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Karnataka High Court adjourned the plea filed seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the alleged MUDA scam that is presently being conducted by the Lokayukta police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court has adjourned the case till December 10.

Sr. Adv. Dushyant Dave, who was representing the original landowner in the case, requested an adjournment, stating that the division bench would consider the appeal against the ruling upholding the governor's approval for prosecution on December 5. The petition is filed by complainant Snehamayi Krishna.

Earlier, on November 12, Social Activist Snehamayi Krishna claimed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah influenced the allotment of the plot.

Krishna alleged that the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah didn't pay the fee for the deed purchase in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment. The MUDA Tehsildar himself paid the stamp duty, he added. Krishna is one of the complainants in the alleged MUDA scam.

"Need more proof that Siddaramaiah has influenced the allotment of the plot?" Social Activist Krishna asked CM Siddaramaiah to answer the people on this issue.

The social activist released a document alleging that MUDA's special Tehsildar paid the stamp duty on the purchase deed of the land allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi from MUDA in a ratio of 50:50.

"In the purchase deed given to Parvathi, wife of Siddaramaiah, the special Tehsildar of MUDA has paid the stamp duty, is there any need for more evidence that Siddaramaiah influenced the allotment of the plot? Will Siddaramaiah answer the people of the country about this?" Snehamayi Krishna wrote earlier on social media.

Earlier, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy raised concerns about the credibility of the Lokayukta Police's investigation into Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. Kumaraswamy criticized the probe, questioning the authority of a superintendent-level officer to investigate the Chief Minister. (ANI)

