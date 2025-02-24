Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 24 (ANI): The 73rd BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2025, organised by the Tripura Police, officially commenced on Sunday at the Umakanta Mini Stadium in Agartala, as announced by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manchak Dnyanoba.

The tournament, which will be held from February 24 to March 7, marks the first time that Tripura is hosting this prestigious event which is being attended by 45 teams from across India.

The national-level championship brings together teams from 25 states, 4 Union Territories, and seven different police organizations, comprising 36 men's teams and 9 women's teams. A total of 970 players, including coaches, managers, and support staff, along with approximately 11,000 individuals, have arrived in Tripura for the event, making it a proud moment for the state.

For Tripura, hosting such a large-scale tournament is a significant achievement. Local authorities have ensured a smooth and hassle-free experience for the participants by providing excellent reception at railway stations and airports, which has been well-received.

Many participants have expressed their satisfaction, noting that although they have competed in various tournaments across the country, the hospitality and arrangements in Tripura have left a lasting impression.

The state government, along with support from the Director General of Police (DGP) and various departments, has played a crucial role in the successful organisation of this event. With the assistance of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Tripura is showcasing its capability to host major national events despite being a small state.

Officials and organisers are hopeful that the participants will leave with positive memories, helping to further promote and enhance the football culture in Tripura. With both international and national-level players competing in the tournament, the event is set to give a significant boost to football in the region, while fostering stronger ties between Tripura and the rest of India.

The All India Police Football Championship is set to be a memorable event for players, fans, and the people of Tripura as the state proudly takes centre stage in hosting one of the country's most important football tournaments. (ANI)

