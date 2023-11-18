New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): In an inspiring display of compassion and selflessness, two families have chosen to donate their organs for their loved ones, paving the way for the possibility of renewed life for others in need.

Dr Aarti Vij, Prof. In-charge at ORBO, AIIMS, deeply appreciated the family's selfless decision to donate organs in the midst of grief.

The recent multi-donor organ donation marked the third such instance coordinated by ORBO in the last 72 hours. The seamless coordination of counselling, brain death certification, and donor organ management was executed precisely by the dedicated team of treating physicians, transplant coordinators and counsellors, neurosurgeons, anaesthetists, the transplant team, administrators, and forensic and police departments.

Shashi, a 48-year-old woman, had a road traffic accident on November 16, 2023, in Noida.

The unfortunate incident occurred when she fell from a two-wheeler vehicle. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Noida. Due to the severity of her head injury, she was later referred to the Trauma Centre at AIIMS for advanced medical management. Despite the best medical care provided at JPNATC AIIMS, Shashi was declared brain dead on November 17, 2023.

The retrieved organs were allocated through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). One kidney was allocated to RR Hospital, while the other kidney was allocated to AIIMS, New Delhi.

In the second case, a two-year-old girl, Divyanshi faced a critical fall. Despite the heart-wrenching circumstances, her family made the selfless decision to donate her organs. The NOTTO allocated her heart to MGM Healthcare in Chennai, while her kidneys were allocated to AIIMS. Additionally, her corneas were banked at the Eye Bank, AIIMS.

The Organ Retrieval Banking Organization (ORBO) along with the Delhi Traffic Police Department coordinated a green corridor, ensuring the swift transport of Divyanshi's heart from AIIMS Trauma Centre to IGI Airport, Delhi. This act of organ donation stands as a testament to the incredible potential for compassion and generosity in the face of tragedy.

The coordination between the medical teams, ORBO, NOTTO, and various hospitals involved showcases the collective dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those awaiting organ transplants.

"The medical fraternity extends its deepest gratitude to the families for their courageous decisions, and their actions stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity," said Dr Vij. (ANI)

