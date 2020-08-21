New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A multilevel parking-cum-shopping complex and inter-change metro station will come up at Nabi Karim in Delhi where people would get world-class facilities.

A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed between the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at North DMC headquarters on Friday.

Under this MoU, a multilevel parking-cum-shopping complex and inter-change metro station at Nabi Karim on RK Ashram-Janakpuri Corridor and Inderlok- Indraprastha Corridor would be developed.

The MOU was signed by North DMC Commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti and Managing Director, DMRC, Mangu Singh in presence of Lieutenant governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, mayor of North Delhi, Jai Prakash.

Baijal joined the programme through video conference from Raj Niwas.

On the occasion, Baijal appreciated the efforts of North DMC and DMRC for the project. He said, "We worked along with commissioner North DMC and managing director, Delhi Metro to work out the project. Both the organisations would get the benefit of it.

"It is a very important project from both the organisations' points of view. On one hand North DMC would earn revenue from the project and on the other hand DMRC would get land for their metro station," he said.

Baijal said there should be a joint monitoring team of North DMC and DMRC to look after the progress of the project to get it completed on time.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that the ultra modern project would be a milestone for North DMC. He said that walled city residents would get benefit of the project after its completion and it would speed up the development work of old Delhi. He said North DMC and DMRC would jointly complete this project on time.

North DMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti briefed dignitaries about the project.

He said that project would be developed on an area 26,198 sqm owned by North DMC at Idgah Road Sadar Bazar. He said that as both the projects conceived by North DMC and DMRC were crucial for respective departments, it was decided during the meeting of MD/DMRC and Commissioner/North DMC that both projects can be integrated and taken up simultaneously.

Accordingly, an integrated proposal has been prepared wherein four levels underground interchange metro station and G+ two Commercial complexes with six level overhead parking has been planned.

DMRC will construct its metro station along with the foundations suitable for taking the overhead structure of commercial complex and multilevel parking. Subsequently, the construction of commercial complex and multilevel parking will be taken up by the concessionaire selected through separate tenders. Design, drawing, and tendering work for both projects will be done by DMRC.

As per initial proposal submitted by DMRC, construction of underground metro stations was to be completed by January 2023 and in the meantime inviting bid and finalisation of concessionaire for the construction of multilevel car parking and commercial space above ground would be completed. Tentative time for completion of car parking including commercial space was kept as 1.5 years. (ANI)

