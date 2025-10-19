Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the Central government is working to restore satellite phone connectivity for several fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district who are currently stranded at sea amid turbulent weather conditions.

The efforts are being undertaken by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in coordination with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to facilitate communication and assist in the safe return of the affected fishermen.

In a post on the social media X (formerly Twitter), the Finance Minister shared that she had spoken to Father Thomas of St. Mary's Church, located in Vallavilai village, Kanyakumari, and was informed about the loss of satellite phone connectivity with several fishermen currently in deep sea waters.

"My office spoke with Father Thomas of St. Mary's Church, Vallavilai village, Kanyakumari (TN). He highlighted the loss of Inmarsat satellite phone connectivity with several fishermen currently in the deep sea", the Union Minister wrote on X.

The issue of the fishermen from Vallavilai village in Kanyakumari was first flagged by the Fishermen Cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sitharaman said.

"Tmt. Seema (TN BJP's Fishermen Cell) flagged the sensitive issue of fishermen from Vallavilai (vllllvillai) Kanyakumari district who are stranded in the sea and sought assistance", she wrote.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for turbulent weather and rough sea conditions, a request has been sent to the Inmarsat company to restore the satellite phone connectivity urgently.

"There is an IMD alert for potential turbulent weather and sea conditions in the area. Hence, a request has been received to have satellite phone connectivity restored so that they can be guided back home safely", she noted.

While the stranded fishermen are not using BSNL's satellite services, Sitharaman expressed gratitude that DoT and BSNL are "actively assisting" in facilitating the restoration of connectivity.

"Although the fishermen do not have BSNL satellite phone services, they are grateful that DOT (Department of Telecommunications) and BSNL are actively assisting in facilitating restoration of connectivity for the time being by reaching out to the private operator", she added.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to move west-northwestward and intensify into a deep depression, prompting precautionary measures.

Assistant Director of the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Cuddalore District, said that in view of this, all types of mechanised country boats, catamarans, and motorised fishing vessels from Cuddalore district are advised not to venture into the sea until further notice.

Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Thoothukkudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) added.

Earlier, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning triggered waterlogging in parts of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. The District Administration had declared a holiday for schools in the district due to heavy rainfall. (ANI)

