Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Two men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested allegedly with two country-made pistols from Cotton Green area in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Anwar Illahi and Inam Alvi were caught on Sunday with the firearms and 12 bullets by a team of the Anti Extortion Cell, an official said.

"One of the accused has a murder charge against his name. The two have been booked under Arms Act and remanded in police custody till November 12," he added.

